After FIDE World Cup show, what's Pragg up to now?

Interestingly, it was a collective win for Pragg & co. against Team Freedom, the runners-up, which had Pragg’s inspiration and mentor Viswanathan Anand in their ranks. Another Indian GM, P. Harikrishna’s team MGD 1, came out ahead in the fight for bronze.

Pragg’s stupendous run also got the leading lights of world women’s chess talking at the draw ceremony of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz in a Kolkata hotel.

Taking heart at the collective showing of India’s youth brigade, Koneru Humpy, one of the early women’s GMs from India, told local media: ‘’I feel these youngsters are a very talented bunch. We have seen what Praggnanandhaa has achieved. But we must also remember that N. Gukesh is also doing quite well and so are Arjun (Erigaisi) and Nihal (Sarin). The interesting aspect is that everyone has a different style of play and cannot be compared with others.’’