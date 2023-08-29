Neeraj, Pragg and Prannoy – a high noon for Indian sport?

More than a day after Neeraj Chopra made them proud again on the world stage, neither the Indian sports fan nor its media can still keep calm. It's given them something to cheer about on their country's National Sports Day (August 29), and it's also worth noting that these are exciting times to be a sports fan in India.

A momentous day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand Singh, the hockey maestro who first put India on the global sports map, 29 August usually comes and goes with its importance usually measured with the announcement of the Union government’s major sports awards.

However, the last three months have brought about enough good tidings to show India’s growing prowess in athletics, chess, badminton, golf, football and of course, hockey. And what better tribute could it have been than this to the maestro’s memory.