Los Angeles 2028: Loud cheers in cricket fraternity at Olympic 'comeback'

The die was cast on the eve of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session itself in Mumbai, but the official announcement of cricket’s comeback to the Olympics fold from Los Angeles 2028 on Monday, 16 October, was greeted with loud cheers from the cricketing community.

In a media conference, IOC gave its formal approval for including cricket (T20), baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash as new sports in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Two IOC members opposed it and one abstained from voting, according to IOC president Thomas Bach.

‘’The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session. Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28,’’ tweeted IOC.