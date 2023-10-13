Men's and women's T20 cricket makes it to Los Angeles Olympics 2028

"Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash are the five sports submitted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Executive Board (EB) to the upcoming IOC Session as additional sports for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28)," the IOC said in a statement.

"These additional sports were proposed by the LA28 Organising Committee, for its edition of the Games only, and were reviewed by the Olympic Programme Commission (OPC) before being put forward to the EB."

Bach said the IOC was looking forward to working with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to expand the sport beyond its traditional bases. "We will work with the ICC as we do in all sports. We are not working with different national franchises here, we are working with respective international federations and looking forward to receiving their ideas (as to) how to use this inclusion in the Olympic programme to make cricket even more popular across the globe," he said.

"This is a win-win situation. The Olympic games will give cricket a global stage and the opportunity to grow beyond the traditional cricket countries and regions, with the Olympic movement," Bach added.

The IOC president was of the view that the global audience of Olympic sports may not necessarily have had the opportunity to engage with cricket's fan and athlete community.

"It is an opportunity to engage with the fan and athlete community, to which we have had so far very little or no access. We see how one can enrich the other," Bach said.

"In India, where you see the growing Olympic spirit, a number of Olympic sports gaining strength and becoming popular and cricket still being the no. 1 sport and the most popular sport," he said, adding that convincing the IOC executive board to give its nod to cricket did not require too much effort.

McConnell said the IOC was satisfied with the ICC as far as their compliance with the anti-doping regulations are concerned. "The importance of the ICC is that it is the governing body of cricket, (as) the international federation of cricket. The ICC is code-compliant," he said.

"We are comfortable with the situation of the ICC in terms of their compliance with the international anti-doping regulations and as we move towards the Games, we will continue to work in more detail regarding that. Yes, in terms of compliance, the ICC is fully compliant with the necessary regulations."

McConnell added that with the addition of new sports, including cricket which is also a team sport, the number of athletes at the LA Games 2028 will increase from the desired number of 10,500. But as far as cricket is concerned, the number of teams will be finalised by January 2025 as the IOC is looking at having six teams per gender.

"With the package put forward and the team sports, it is clear that we will need to go over the (limit of) 10,500. How far we go (is something that) we obviously have to discuss. The athlete quotas will be finalised at the start of 2025 when we finalise the event programme," McConnell said.