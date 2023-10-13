Olympics: IOC suspends Russia over annexed Ukrainian regions

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after it "unilaterally" decided to recognize regional sports organizations in four annexed Ukrainian territories as members.

The four regional organizations, namely in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, represent partially occupied and illegally annexed Ukrainian regions which, according to the IOC, fall "under the authority of the national Olympic Committee of Ukraine."

The step, taken by the ROC on 5 October, therefore "constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity" of the national Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Suspending the ROC with "immediate effect," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said: "The Russian Olympic Committee is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee, as defined in the Olympic Charter, and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic movement."

The ban removes the right of the ROC to get funding from the Switzerland-based IOC, which is worth millions of dollars in each four-year Olympic funding cycle.

But the suspension does not immediately affect any Russians who are returning to compete in international sporting events as neutral athletes.