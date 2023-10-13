Indian women football team to train in Saudi Arabia ahead of Olympic Qualifiers
Saudi Arabia to host Indian senior women's team for friendly matches as part of their training-cum-exposure tour
Indian senior women's team is leaving for Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a training-cum-exposure tour ahead of the AFC Women’s Olympics Qualifiers to be played in Uzbekistan later this month.
The team, who will play a few friendly matches in Saudi Arabia, will leave for Uzbekistan on 23 October.
Indian senior women's squad for Saudi Arabia tour:
Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Anisha.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon.
Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Aveka Singh.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Bala Devi Ngangom, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa.
Head coach: Thomas Lennart Dennerby.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 13 Oct 2023, 4:02 PM