Indian women football team to train in Saudi Arabia ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

Indian senior women's team is leaving for Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a training-cum-exposure tour ahead of the AFC Women’s Olympics Qualifiers to be played in Uzbekistan later this month.

The team, who will play a few friendly matches in Saudi Arabia, will leave for Uzbekistan on 23 October.

Indian senior women's squad for Saudi Arabia tour:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Anisha.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Aveka Singh.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Bala Devi Ngangom, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa.

Head coach: Thomas Lennart Dennerby.