LA Olympics: Easy ride for cricket with promise of TV deals, fresh market

The attention on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) congress, set to begin in Mumbai on Sunday, may have suffered a little owing to the ongoing ICC World Cup, but a couple of the most important headlines have been written already.

While cricket is all set to make a comeback in Los Angeles 2028, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has been banned for recognising four regional sports bodies annexed from Ukraine.

The IOC executive board, which met with president Thomas Bach in the chair, gave the nod to men and women’s T20 cricket along with baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash. The formality of putting the proposal on vote during the three-day congress remains, but Bach, who has been camping in India for more than a week, has been long convinced about how the inclusion of one sport can work wonders for the financial health of the Olympic movement.