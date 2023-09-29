IOC publishes new statement to protect athletes' health and well-being

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has published a new consensus statement aimed at protecting athletes' health.

The statement was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine and centred on relative energy deficiency in sport (REDs), a syndrome affecting health and performance caused by a mismatch between calories eaten and calories burned during exercise, the IOC said.

The IOC said it had led the way in research into REDs, which affects multiple body systems and functions as well as affecting athletes' performance, and was first recognised as a distinct entity by the IOC in 2014, reports Xinhua.