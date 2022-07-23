Depression: low serotonin may not be the cause but antidepressants still work

A recent study found inconsistent evidence linking the neurotransmitter serotonin to depression.



In an article for The Conversation, the authors of the study concluded that it is impossible to say that taking SSRI antidepressants is worthwhile. But is it safe to conclude that serotonin is not involved in depression or that modern antidepressants aren't helpful in treating the condition?



Depression is a common and serious life-limiting condition. Low mood and loss of enjoyment are its core symptoms, but many unique symptom combinations can lead to a diagnosis. Two people with depression can have very different symptoms.



The roots of depression are varied and people can have very different reasons for their symptoms. Psychological trauma is a well-established risk factor. And inflammation is increasingly recognised as a likely cause in many research studies.



Many genetic factors have also been identified, each with a very small effect. There are probably thousands of small genetic effects with each person having an almost unique combination that can increase the risk of depression.



These risk factors explain why some people get depression more often than others, but multiple risk factors are often reported by people with depression, and it is not usually possible to conclude which if any led to their symptoms.



Depression, like many conditions defined chiefly by its symptoms, is unlikely to be a single condition with a simple set of discrete causes.



Similarly, it is unlikely that there would be a single therapy or drug that would treat all people effectively. But the diverse symptoms and risk factors underlying depression do not mean we lack effective treatments.