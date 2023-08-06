Aditi becomes youngest ever world champion at 17, India record best ever haul of three gold, one bronze

Aditi Swami on Saturday became the youngest-ever senior world champion at 17 years when she secured India's first-ever individual title at the World Archery Championships with compound women's gold here.

Later in the day, Ojas Deotale also became the world champion when he bagged the compound men's title with a sheer perfect score of 150 as India recorded their best ever finish in the showpiece with four medals -- three gold and one bronze.

A calm and composed Deotale, who hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra, defeated Lukasz Przybylski of Poland by one point in a thrilling finish en route to the men's title. The Olympic discipline recurve archers on the other hand came a cropper, returning empty-handed.

Incidentally, both Aditi and Deotale train at the same under academy in Satara under coach Pravin Sawant.

Hailing from Maharashtra's drought-prone Satara, the teenager shot a near perfect score of 149 out of a possible 150 points to prevail over Andrea Becerra of Mexico by two points.