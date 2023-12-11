Indian women’s cricket likely made more progress since 2019 than men: Sourav

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and BCCI president, and current director of cricket with IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Delhi Capitals, believes the progress made by women’s cricket in the country is more than that of the men’s team since 2019, especially if seen from the context of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

"This is a huge tournament, and I am so happy to see where it went in the first year. This was always in our minds for quite some time, but couldn’t happen because of Covid. What it did for women cricketers is phenomenal. The progress that women’s cricket in India has made since 2019 is perhaps more than the men’s team," he said.

"The men’s team has always been very, very good. But from where the women’s team was to where they went — from winning the Asia Cup, the way they played in the World Cups, then the Commonwealth Games... They were by far the best team in the Commonwealth Games".

"To see them develop so much, Harmanpreet, Smriti, you name them, Richa, Jemimah, Shafali, the way they have progressed is impressive. When Jhulan finished, we wondered where the next seamer would come from, and then the way Renuka Thakur has developed over the last three years. So, that’s the best thing about women’s cricket," said Ganguly to JioCinema.