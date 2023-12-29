Top five hybrid vehicles to hit Indian roads in 2024

India is set to witness the launch of numerous new models in the automotive sector over the next 12 months. Here are some of the most exciting upcoming cars expected to hit Indian roads in 2024.

Honda HR-V

Honda is expected to bring its latest mid-size SUV, the HR-V, to the Indian market soon. The vehicle will be launched with three engine variants, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive facilities. Its muscular and bold design is expected to grab eyeballs, and its roomy interiors with the flexible 'magic seat' will let passengers carry what they want. It also offers Honda Sensing, a driver-assist suite of features designed for safety.

The ex-showroom price will be between Rs 12-22 lakh, and the car is expected on Indian roads by March 2024.