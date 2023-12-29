Top five hybrid vehicles to hit Indian roads in 2024
In the new year, a significant number of car launches are mostly dominated by SUVs
India is set to witness the launch of numerous new models in the automotive sector over the next 12 months. Here are some of the most exciting upcoming cars expected to hit Indian roads in 2024.
Honda HR-V
Honda is expected to bring its latest mid-size SUV, the HR-V, to the Indian market soon. The vehicle will be launched with three engine variants, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive facilities. Its muscular and bold design is expected to grab eyeballs, and its roomy interiors with the flexible 'magic seat' will let passengers carry what they want. It also offers Honda Sensing, a driver-assist suite of features designed for safety.
The ex-showroom price will be between Rs 12-22 lakh, and the car is expected on Indian roads by March 2024.
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan's all new X-Trail SUV is expected to compete with Tata Safari, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV700, MG ZS EV, and Tata Harrier. It will be available in manual transmission and the 1995cc diesel engine generates a power of 142bhp@4000rpm and torque of 200Nm@2000rpm.
Now available in manual transmission only, it has a boot space of 479 litres and ground clearance of 200 mm. The kerb weight of the X-Trail is 1618 kg, and the ex-showroom price will be Rs 40 lakh onward, to be launched by June 2024.
Maruti new-gen Swift
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift will be offered in multiple variants, and will be powered by a 1.2-litre dual jet petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options. It is expected to compete against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Citroën C3, Tata Tiago, and the Renault Kwid in the hatchback segment.
In terms of features, it will be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, and a heads-up display.
It will be launched in India by September 2024 with an expected ex-showroom price of between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, depending on the variant.
7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
This variant is expected to come with minor cosmetic updates and incorporate new features, powered by 1.5L mid-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol units which could be carried over from the existing models. It is expected to get a longer wheelbase to accommodate the extra row. However, Maruti is expected to give it a slightly different styling to differentiate it from the existing variant, similar to what Hyundai does with the Creta and Alcazar.
It is expected to be introduced in late 2024 or early 2025, for an ex-showroom price of around Rs 16.25 lakh.
Toyota Fortuner Hybrid
The all new mild hybrid variant of the Fortuner will be the biggest change for this model in terms of engine technology. The automotive manufacturer has added a 48-volt mild hybrid battery system to its 2.8L diesel engine, and its next-gen Fortuner will get a mild hybrid diesel powertrain. Also the auto stop/start option is expected to increase the efficiency by 10 per cent.
The mild-hybrid variant will be launched in the Indian market in 2024, though an exact launch date is yet to be known. The price of the new Fortuner is expected to start from Rs 35 lakh ex-showroom.
