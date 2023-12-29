7 times global leadership fell short in 2023

In a world grappling with numerous geopolitical crises, a series of failures to act — or act effectively and decisively — saw world leaders exacerbating the existing issues instead of solving them diplomatically, leading to prolonged conflicts and crises. Here's a look at seven critical developments where international leadership let us down badly:

1. The ‘Israel–Hamas’ war, aka the Gaza Offensive

Despite numerous attempts to broker peace in the long-standing Israel–Palestine conflict, world leaders have failed to establish any lasting resolution — or to convince Israel to pull out of the occupied territories in Gaza or the West Bank.

The 2021 war had already highlighted the participants’ (and their patrons’) inability to address root causes and forge a sustainable framework for peace, and that has resulted perpetuating a cycle of violence in the region.

According to Israel’s own account, 164 of its soldiers have died during the ground operations in Gaza. Approximately 1,200 Israelis, again per the latest official counts — most of them civilians — were killed on 7 October when Hamas took its attack surprisingly wide and deep into Israel’s vaunted Iron Dome and took about 240 hostages as well.

In Gaza, meanwhile, at least 21,320 Palestinians have been killed at the time of writing (29 December) and over 55,000 injured since 7 October. Close to 9,000 of those killed are children, and that’s without counting the bodies buried beneath rubble. A staggering 1.9 million Palestinians — more than 80 per cent of the total population in Gaza — have been internally displaced.

In all this, repeated attempts to moot a humanitarian ceasefire or at least let sufficient aid flow in past Israeli blockades has been denied. The US has vetoed UN resolutions to sanction Israel or insist on a ceasefire at least thrice. Several Western democracies, many of them the same European colonial presences in West Asia that enabled the creation of Israel, have sent aid and support to Israel, while condemning Hamas overwhelmingly.