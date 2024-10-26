Want to make good cinema accessible: Manoj Bajpayee

In a landscape dominated by tentpole films and commercial blockbusters, Manoj Bajpayee says his only motive is to make "good cinema accessible" to all.

The actor's recent works Despatch and The Fable received positive responses at the MAMI Film Festival 2024 (19-24 October), affirming his belief that such stories can thrive alongside mainstream movies.

"For me, this is cinema (referring to independent films). Cinema is a medium of art, cinema is sound, VFX, and so many facets are adding up, and adding up not just to entertain but to delve into different stories and do it masterfully and artistically. If you want to entertain, entertain artistically,” Bajpayee told PTI.

The actor said it is important to not be "too indulgent" when introducing them to a different kind of cinema. "So, let’s make films accessible. That’s how Joram is, that’s how Despatch and The Fable are. I don’t know (if the audience will come to the theatres) but I want that (to happen). You make films, thinking people will watch them. Accessibility is important and it is important to get more audience members attracted to good cinema. That should be the motive,” Bajpayee said.

In a career spanning three decades, the actor has built a filmography largely dominated by offbeat movies such as Gulmohar, Gali Guleiyan, Joram, Gangs of Wasseypur, Rajneeti, and Satya among many others.

At the closing ceremony of the MAMI Film Festival last evening, a special jury prize was presented to The Fable.