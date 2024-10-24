Had no idea I'd be working 50 years later, hope I continue: Shabana Azmi

Her first film opened the ‘parallel’ way for cinema that was both critically accepted and financially viable. Fifty years after Ankur and a career that successfully walked the twin paths, much like her debut movie, Shabana Azmi says the best is still to come.

The 74-year-old, feted for films as diverse as the intense Paar and the zany Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, intends to move ahead with "boots on".

"When I started 50 years ago, I had no idea that 50 years later, I'd still be working, so it feels really good. I'm hoping that I'll continue working because acting is what I enjoy the most," Azmi told PTI in an interview.

With an oeuvre spanning many classics and over 150 films, Azmi said she is only getting started. "I always say that my career is about being at the right place at the right time. I've been very fortunate."

Azmi is the only actor to win the National Film Award for best actress five times — for Ankur, Arth, Bhavna, Khandahar, Paar and Godmother. The actor, who has fronted the parallel cinema movement in India, has also been the mainstay in many a commercial film. Right from Amar Akbar Anthony, Ek Hi Raasta and Parvarish in the 1970s to Rocky Aur Rani… in 2023.

She has also worked in several international projects, including the Steven Spielberg-produced series Halo, Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Gotta Do With It, Roberto Benigni-starrer Son of Pink Panther and Merchant-Ivory’s In Custody.