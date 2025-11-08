West Bengal: Two women break taboo to marry in temple, village rallies round

In a quiet settlement deep within the Sundarbans — where mangrove forests meet winding rivers and traditions often outweigh modernity — a remarkable event unfolded on 4 November. Two young women, both professional dancers, stood before a village temple in Paler Chak, Jalaberia, and publicly chose one another as life partners.

Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar, both in their early 20s, married at the Paler Chak temple in Kultali block in a ceremony that drew a crowd of curious but largely supportive villagers.

The wedding, conducted with full Hindu rituals, took place despite same-sex marriage lacking legal recognition in India and the matter still pending before the Supreme Court.

The atmosphere was customarily festive. Hundreds gathered in the temple courtyard, ululating, blowing conch shells and showering blessings on the pair. Riya, wearing traditional bridal attire, exchanged garlands with Rakhi, who donned a groom’s topor — an unmistakable statement of their decision to follow custom while rewriting its boundaries. A priest officiated the rituals, treating the ceremony like any other village marriage.

Love in a conservative landscape

The choice of venue and formality added weight to the couple’s decision, especially in Kultali — a socio-economically challenged region where conservative norms around gender, caste and marriage remain deeply rooted. Public acknowledgment of a same-sex relationship is uncommon; a temple wedding unprecedented.

“We have taken vows to become life partners,” Riya, a resident of Rameshwarpur in Mandirbazar, told reporters after the ceremony.