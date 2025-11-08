West Bengal: Two women break taboo to marry in temple, village rallies round
Same-sex couple holds traditional ceremony in rural Sundarbans despite no legal recognition
In a quiet settlement deep within the Sundarbans — where mangrove forests meet winding rivers and traditions often outweigh modernity — a remarkable event unfolded on 4 November. Two young women, both professional dancers, stood before a village temple in Paler Chak, Jalaberia, and publicly chose one another as life partners.
Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar, both in their early 20s, married at the Paler Chak temple in Kultali block in a ceremony that drew a crowd of curious but largely supportive villagers.
The wedding, conducted with full Hindu rituals, took place despite same-sex marriage lacking legal recognition in India and the matter still pending before the Supreme Court.
The atmosphere was customarily festive. Hundreds gathered in the temple courtyard, ululating, blowing conch shells and showering blessings on the pair. Riya, wearing traditional bridal attire, exchanged garlands with Rakhi, who donned a groom’s topor — an unmistakable statement of their decision to follow custom while rewriting its boundaries. A priest officiated the rituals, treating the ceremony like any other village marriage.
Love in a conservative landscape
The choice of venue and formality added weight to the couple’s decision, especially in Kultali — a socio-economically challenged region where conservative norms around gender, caste and marriage remain deeply rooted. Public acknowledgment of a same-sex relationship is uncommon; a temple wedding unprecedented.
“We have taken vows to become life partners,” Riya, a resident of Rameshwarpur in Mandirbazar, told reporters after the ceremony.
Rakhi, who hails from Bakultala, was equally forthright: “We are adults. We can decide our lives. Why should gender matter while choosing a life partner?”
Their story began modestly. They first connected on social media, exchanging messages and later phone calls. As their bond strengthened, the pair joined the same dance troupe, spending long hours rehearsing and performing together. What began as friendship evolved into a deeper relationship over time.
Riya, who lost her parents early and was raised by her aunt, said her guardian was initially shocked but eventually accepted the decision. Rakhi, from a farming family, admitted facing heavy pressure but said she refused to marry anyone else.
Villagers step in with support
What surprised many was the reception from the community. Villagers not only attended in large numbers but also contributed to organising the event.
“We all came together to help our two daughters start their new life,” said local resident Milan Sardar. “Everyone chipped in — after the rituals we all ate together, chicken and rice, just like any other wedding.”
For others, the sight of a same-sex couple marrying inside a Hindu temple provoked quiet contemplation rather than hostility. Some expressed admiration, some curiosity, but there were few visible signs of resistance. “It was beautiful,” said Ankur Basu, a social activist working in the area. “This wasn’t activism. This was simply two people choosing one another.”
The marriage has no legal standing, but the couple and their supporters seemed unfazed. Police said they had received no complaints. “Nobody approached us. If villagers attend a temple function peacefully, we have nothing to do,” a local officer said.
As the ceremony ended and the crowd dispersed into the mangrove-lined paths, Riya and Rakhi remained standing together, their fingers intertwined — an image of hope and defiance in a region where tradition seldom bends.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines