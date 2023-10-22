Same-sex marriage: Give us equality, not ‘empathy’

Tuesday, 17 October could have been a day to celebrate the constitutional ethos of our country, but it was not to be. The best a five-judge Supreme Court constitution bench could offer a hopeful and expectant queer community was ‘empathy’. What a letdown. Especially when we have seen some landmark judgements from this court, some genuine attempts to redress wrongs that plague our society.

The Vishakha case comes to mind, where the court formulated guidelines to help survivors of sexual harassment at the workplace. These guidelines formed the basis of the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, more commonly known as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

Reiterating earlier recommendations from Navtej Singh Johar vs. Union of India (which decriminalised consensual sex between adults of the same sex), NALSA and other judgements cannot hide the simple fact that this one is a huge setback for the queer community in India. The sense of justice and constitutional morality needs to progress from weekend speeches to judgements pronounced in courts.