Akshya Pratisthan presents 'Brothers @ 2022'- 27th edition of its arts mela to support specially-abled kids
For the first time since the pandemic, the cultural melange offered the best of Indian sustainable brands, as Akshya Pratisthan Brother’s @2022 continues to support a conscious lifestyle
Established in 1988, Akshya Pratisthan, a pioneer in providing education to specially-abled children has been at the forefront of supporting the sustainable community. When the national capital is adapting to the new normal, Akshya Pratisthan Brother’s @2022 comes as a breath of fresh air for aiding artisanal livelihood and presenting unique, regional crafts for visitors.
Akshya Pratisthan equips children with skills to enable them not only to sustain but also to serve the nation with an agile mind capable of performing difficult tasks.
Aruna Dalmia, Chairperson Akshya Pratisthan says, “Akshya Pratisthan as an NGO has been providing free inclusive education for children over the last thirty years. We host fund raising events and projects to provide a better future for our students. With the almighty's blessing and your support- we will be able to reach many more deserving children. At Akshya Pratishthan, sustainability is a way of life- through this event we are trying to raise awareness to promote a cleaner lifestyle.”
Brothers @2022 is a an endeavour to support such cause. With 40 to 50 stalls in place, one could find many arts, crafts and décor stalls at Akshya Pratisthan Brothers @2022 at Hyatt Regency.
