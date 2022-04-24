Art and eating out at Ballard Estate

Architect Kamal Malik explains the intriguing acronym IF.BE by pointing out that it comprises two independent words. 'IF' [suggestive of endless possibilities and a sense of wonder] and 'BE' [a counterweight that provides balance and (re) solutions]. “

IF.BE represents a platform where existing behaviours and perceptions are challenged, where open dialogue moves from the currently trending to the truly relevant, where pluralism, self-expression and innovation abound, where architecture, design and the arts finally move beyond their own aesthetically bound definition to becoming instruments that drive holistic and enduring change," he adds.

'IF.BE' recently launched their new experimental architecture and art space in a re-fashioned and conserved Ice Factory.

Situated in Mumbai's oldest dockyards in Ballard Estate, 'IF.BE' has been revamped into a space that blends its past and the future and houses exhibition spaces, a library, a restaurant, a cafe and a performance venue.