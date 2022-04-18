Mumbai: Ramzan nights on Mohammed Ali Road

Ramzan nights on Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai acquire a life of their own. People jostle with friends and families and disappear into the crowd. The delighted squeals of young girls enjoying seekh kebaband their chatter, burqa clad women busy shopping, old women holding the hands of their grandchildren…Each night during Ramzan witnesses millions of stories in the lane of Mohammed Ali Road and Bhendi Bazar next to the iconic Minara Masjid.

In Ramzan, the month of fasting for Muslims, after Maghrib (evening prayers) Mohammad Ali Road starts seeing footfall of pulsating people to restaurants, food stalls and sweet shops.

Sana Shaikh from Byculla said, "Due to the pandemic lanes and bylanes near Minara Masjid had been deserted and wore a desolate look in the last two years. We are glad that Ramzan life is back. Nobody is complaining about the maddening crowd at the eateries. But then it's not just about the food but it's also about togetherness. Mohammad Ali Road embraces everyone, people of all faiths and tourists from across the world.”

Bonding and sharing happiness are what Ramzan is all about besides the fasting and piety. People ensure that nobody goes hungry. Food packets are served to those who cannot afford to buy food for Ifatri (after breaking fast).The Sehari (morning food before fasting) is also served to many.