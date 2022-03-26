Art for rights’ sake

Two paintings by Malvika Raj depict the lives of her forefathers and those of other backward caste groups. Even the paper used is symbolic. “This paper on which I have drawn the illustrations is made from the pulp of pages taken from the Manusmriti book. After soaking them in water for few days pulp is made and then this paper is made. Another artist who made this paper gave it to me to interpret what I feel,” says Malvika Raj, who is from Bihar. She has learnt Madhubani painting and says she has depicted people of lower caste groups wearing leather spitoons around their necks to collect their saliva as the upper caste Brahmins had even stopped them from spitting, as they were called untouchables.

“I have shown a man wearing this spitoon and dragging a dead cow in one painting. In the second painting I have shown a poor Dalit family with minimum clothes, wearing a spitoon around the neck, broom around their waist. Their mud huts. And then I burnt the paper on which I had painted, to show what I feel about discrimination and our history. I have learnt Madhubani painting for the last 10 years, but you will not see Buddha’s life and our history in this form of art. Madhubani only depicts Hindu religion. I then began painting about Buddhist history and Dr. Ambedkar’s life in the form of Madhubani. Moreover, as a Dalit painter I am not allowed to paint tantrik form of art due to my caste,” says Raj.

India’s long history of caste discrimination is one part, along with discrimination of genders and even today women have to fight for empowerment and equality. Matiri Chari, belonging to Vishwakarma, from Goa, has drawn on her mother’s saree words of late Savitribai Phule, the first lady teacher of this country. “I have used the statement of late Savitribai Phule, our country’s first teacher, ‘Awake, arise and smash the traditions- to liberate' in different languages on my mother’s saree and am playing this audio recording. The contradiction even in our modern society is that a woman is complete only after she is married, bears children and takes care of the house,” says Chari.

Another artist, Prashant Kuwar, from Nashik district has depicted his painting in black and white, that is how our history is despite efforts to change it. These are faceless artwork with Savitribai Phule on one side and Jyotiba Phule. He is shown with scales behind him, for believing in equality beginning with his wife Savitribai, the first teacher in Asia. With binoculars in one hand, for his foresight for starting equality for women right in the 18th century despite the opposition from upper castes. Savitribai and he are shown holding a book in one hand and she is surrounded by young school going girls. Instead of their faces, I have shown their sunflowers, connoting kranti (revolution), explains Kuwar.