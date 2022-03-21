Uma Nair’s new exhibition ‘I Have a Dream’ opens at Masha Art

The exhibition titled ‘I Have a Dream’ recently opened at Masha Art, Camellias, Gurgaon. It will run till the end of May 2022. Curated by Uma Nair, the show straddles paintings, sculptures and ceramics presenting 18 women artists and is dedicated to the memories of Jyotsna Bhatt, potter, and Rini Dhumal, printmaker, artist, and creator extraordinaire.

“I have always believed that an important part of a curator’s function is to test out unexplored possibilities for locating, nurturing, and presenting art in a manner never done before. I must explore materials and mediums and celebrate women artists,” Uma Nair explains.

Founded 4 years ago by Priyanka Kheterpal and Samarth Mathur, Masha Art has played a key role in developing and structuring the collective vision of the contemporary art scene in India and abroad. Today, with its two spaces in the heart of Delhi at Emporio and a space in Camellias DLF, Gurgaon, Masha Art counts as one of the most active contemporary art galleries in India. The underlying objective of Masha Art is to give art collectors, artists and art lovers the opportunity to engage with new audiences, providing them the national/global platform they deserve.