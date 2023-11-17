Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 90

Known for his path-breaking work on Pahari paintings, internationally acclaimed art historian and an authority on miniature paintings, Chandigarh-based Brijinder Nath Goswamy passed away on Friday, 17 November, following prolonged ill health.

A recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, the 90-year-old Goswamy, fondly called BNG in art circles, had authored more than 26 books.

A former civil servant who quit the services in 1958 to dedicate himself to academics and research, Goswamy took immense interest in the social background of painters from Kangra and spent a considerable time in far-flung villages of Himachal Pradesh to get a better understanding of the artists who created Pahari paintings.

Learning the Takri Pahari script, he began focusing on family styles, looking in detail for the technique, narratives, and composition.

“All my life I have striven to bring the painter out of obscurity. I want him in the front row. He must be under the spotlight. But how does one do that? Isn't art anonymous?", he had asked once.

“Sadly, there is no proper documentation, the artist just appears like a firefly in the dark. We must peep into the mind of the artist, identify his processes, develop respect, and decipher".