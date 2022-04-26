Art of the Nation: A unique exhibition showcasing works of 10 artists with disabilities
The ethos behind this exhibition is to raise awareness about the awe-inspiring abilities of Indian artists with disabilities
Art of the Nation, a collaborative art exhibition between The Art Junction, an art gallery at The Lalit and Atypical Advantage - India’s largest Inclusive platform to generate economic livelihood for Persons with Disabilities, was inaugurated last week.
It showcases curated artworks of 10 artists with diverse disabilities such as Autism, Hearing and Visual impairment, Fragile X syndrome, Locomotor Disability, Down syndrome, Muscular dystrophy and Spinal cord injury from seven states of India. The ethos behind this exhibition is to raise awareness about the awe-inspiring abilities of Indian artists with disabilities.
All 30 masterpieces displayed in the exhibition provide an immersive experience for art lovers. The assorted collection exhibits ink, oil and acrylic on canvas and paper; and are well-suited to the cosmopolitan culture of Delhi. These magnificent artworks emphasize the resilience and indomitable spirit of the artists, and their journey in dealing with their struggles and overcoming their limitations.
“Disability art has been globally hailed for its unique perspective, and this exhibition brings out diversity in all its glory.
Hopefully this novel exhibition, through the language of art, will foster an appreciation for the abilities of Persons with Disabilities. The exhibition will be on display till May 1.
Participants:
1. Artist: Saideep Gupta Disability: Down syndrome
2. Artist: DhrovTikoo Disability: Autism Spectrum Disorder
3. Artist: Niyaz Hussain Disability: Locomotor disability
4. Artist: Pranav Aggarwal Disability: Down Syndrome
5. Artist: Sahil Baghdadi Disability: Autism Spectrum Disorder
6. Artist: PayalShrishrimal Disability: Muscular Dystrophy
7. Artist: Varun Naren Disability: FragileX syndrome
8. Artist: Basil Joseph Varghese Disability: Asperger's syndrome
9. Artist: Sravani Ramachandra Disability: Spinal cord injury
10. Artist: Akshay Mathur Disability:Autism Spectrum Disorder
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines