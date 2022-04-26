Art of the Nation: A unique exhibition showcasing works of 10 artists with disabilities

It showcases curated artworks of 10 artists with diverse disabilities such as Autism, Hearing and Visual impairment, Fragile X syndrome, Locomotor Disability, Down syndrome, Muscular dystrophy and Spinal cord injury from seven states of India. The ethos behind this exhibition is to raise awareness about the awe-inspiring abilities of Indian artists with disabilities.

All 30 masterpieces displayed in the exhibition provide an immersive experience for art lovers. The assorted collection exhibits ink, oil and acrylic on canvas and paper; and are well-suited to the cosmopolitan culture of Delhi. These magnificent artworks emphasize the resilience and indomitable spirit of the artists, and their journey in dealing with their struggles and overcoming their limitations.

“Disability art has been globally hailed for its unique perspective, and this exhibition brings out diversity in all its glory.