'Ecstatic World': The realm of transformed beauty, organic truth and ecstasy

Titled "Ecstatic World", Lokyata Art Gallery is hosting a painting exhibition from the 19th-24th of June, showcasing 45 paintings by Canada-based Bangladeshi artist Sultana Mariam.

Mariam's paintings explore a personal world that signifies a feminine sense of belonging to the environment, a flux of the inner world experienced and filtered by a woman’s organic sensorial system.

There is a certain abstractness in her paintings that signifies a liberated feminine seeking a symbiotic relationship with nature.

Mariam paints her emotion to define how she desires the world and her dream of an alternative cosmos.