Gallerie Nvya presents artist Aparna Bidasaria’s solo show titled 'Falak'
The banyans of Aparna have an urbane feel and manifest a startling modernity that looks more at abstract expressionism, bringing to mind techniques of surrealist photography
Presented by Gallerie Nvya, artist Aparna Bidasaria's solo show titled 'Falak - Meditations on the Banyan' opens on June 18 at the Bikaner House, Delhi. The exhibition showcases a tapestry of evocative paintings of the Banyan Tree, an enduring symbol of wisdom, protection, timelessness and civilisational antiquity. The banyan is as old as history older than time. The show is closing on June 25.
Curated by noted art scholar and critic Uma Nair, the exhibition has a total of 23 paintings in colours that stand out for artistic exquisiteness, meditative quality and compositional harmony.
"I drip the paint on my canvas to capture the cascade of falling roots, of the roots playing with the wind, I try to capture them stretching to meet the earth,” says Bidasaria.
The largest work, titled Madamast, in the show is a dense pointillist green entendre that makes us feel the preciousness of our connection to our environment and the solemnity of our obligation to safeguard the future.
Founder Director of Gallerie Nvyā, Tripat Kalra says: “Aparna moves beyond territory of both eastern and western artistic techniques, delicate dots and lines are employed to denote shape and form against a pointillist background that echoes of the past and present melding to give us studies on the banyan that are glimpsed in the time zone of sunrises and sunsets.”
From early experiments in style Aparna’s iconic stylization of roots and thick network of branches in the banyan become most developed in her new works, and is evident here in the elongated lithe lines and strokes, and the concerted gaze.
Aparna’s studies on the banyan tree done over seasons and climes and times will stand as a testament to the power of conscience, insight and our collective ability to make the world a better place. As she so eloquently states in her ode to the banyan tree, the beauty of the words “in nature nothing exists alone.”
In many ways this exhibition exhorts us to think about going green. Each day, we pump more than 90 million tons of global warming pollution into the atmosphere. In this modern millennium we are experiencing the impact of what scientists predicted decades ago — higher temperatures, extreme weather, the emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases, and rising sea levels.
