Gallerie Nvya presents artist Aparna Bidasaria’s solo show titled 'Falak'

Presented by Gallerie Nvya, artist Aparna Bidasaria's solo show titled 'Falak - Meditations on the Banyan' opens on June 18 at the Bikaner House, Delhi. The exhibition showcases a tapestry of evocative paintings of the Banyan Tree, an enduring symbol of wisdom, protection, timelessness and civilisational antiquity. The banyan is as old as history older than time. The show is closing on June 25.

Curated by noted art scholar and critic Uma Nair, the exhibition has a total of 23 paintings in colours that stand out for artistic exquisiteness, meditative quality and compositional harmony.

"I drip the paint on my canvas to capture the cascade of falling roots, of the roots playing with the wind, I try to capture them stretching to meet the earth,” says Bidasaria.

The largest work, titled Madamast, in the show is a dense pointillist green entendre that makes us feel the preciousness of our connection to our environment and the solemnity of our obligation to safeguard the future.