Indian mythological figures come alive in Ramesh Gorjala’s mixed media art show

Those familiar with the Indian visual mores would know the indispensability of a deity’s Vāhana, the sacred animals and birds that are said to be their divine vehicles, to the deity’s esse. Contemporary artist Ramesh Gorjala, who was born in the family of weavers and learnt the folk art of Kalamkari from his uncle and award winning Kalamkari artist Balaji Theretham, has been inspired by Indian gods and goddesses and has dedicated his current solo show titled Vāhana, to a deep, meditative study of the iconography of Indian deities and their Vāhanas, via his mixed media on canvas works.

A Sanskrit word which means vehicle, or mount, the show’s title Vāhana is born out of his artistic contemplation on characters such as the divine elephants, bulls, mice, lions, Garuda, peacocks and more. The gods have a vehicle that is also offered due respect and reverence along with the presiding deity. The Vāhanas are suggestive of the nature of the power that is expressed by the deities. The exhibition of recent works showcases how the artist has woven a narrative between his current subjects of the Vāhana, blending the traditional Kalamkari style with contemporary art forms, making it a perfect blend of both the worlds. The show is testament to the artist’s exemplary skill, and the fact that there are few Indian artists who have been able to achieve this level of fusion, where traditional, religious iconography has been presented and re-invented in a manner that appeals to art connoisseurs of all sensibilities.

“The main charm of Indian heritage lies in its storytelling. An artist should engage the onlookers by creating mystifying paintings, keeping them engrossed in the stunning artwork,” says Artist Ramesh Gorjala.