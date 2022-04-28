Japan Foundation New Delhi reopens with a monumental exhibition on Tohoku

After a hiatus of two years, Japan Foundation New Delhi has reopened with the exhibition “TOHOKU - Through the Eyes of Japanese Photographers,” which will continue to be on display till May 21. "This exhibition was initially scheduled in 2020 but it had to be delayed because of the pandemic. It’s the first physical exhibition since the pandemic. Since it’s essentially a traveling exhibition we want to take it to other parts of India as well. Other than this we have a series of other activities planned such as an exhibition on the Japanese manga later in the year. But a lot depends on the situation given the uncertainty still around,” reveals Aoi Ishimaru, director of Arts and Cultural Exchange, Japan Foundation.

An earthquake of magnitude 9.0 struck Japan on March 11, 2011, and the worst damage was concentrated in the Tohoku region. Its devastating impact left 20,000 people dead and caused the unprecedented nuclear accident at No. 1 Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant. The ensuing media coverage made the people familiar with Tohoku but a broader knowledge of the region—its culture, history, people and their way of life—is mostly unknown to the world. This exhibition on Tohoku is a monumental work that aims to fill the void by enhancing the understanding of culture, climate, and life in Tohoku for the people all across the globe.