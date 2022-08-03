JFND’s new exhibition celebrating Katsushika Hokusai is a treat for manga lovers

After a long lull owing to the pandemic, The Japan Foundation New Delhi (JFND) seems to be on a roll with its commitment to promoting cultural exchange through some very unique international traveling exhibitions. Following the success of the exhibition titled ‘TOHOKU - Through the Eyes of Japanese Photographers,’ the foundation has come out with its second exhibition this year.

This time the focus is on Hokusai’s manga with the exhibition titled ‘Manga Hokusai Manga: Approaching the Master’s Compendium from the Perspective of Contemporary Comics’. The venue for the exhibition is Tenshin Okakura Gallery, JFND, New Delhi. The exhibition will be on display till August 20.

Given the growing popularity of manga, they are often seen as mere entertainment, but there is no denying that the medium has attracted interest as a subject of research and criticism. “Over 200 years have passed since the first volume of Hokusai manga was published and even today the visual brilliance of Katsushika Hokusai as well as other artists continues to enthrall us. By introducing some of the similarities and differences between modern Japanese manga and Hokusai’s manga, the exhibition endeavors to bring to the fore the different aspects of this facet of the Japanese culture,” explains Koji Sato, Director General, Japan Foundation.