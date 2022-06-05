Mounting international interest in 'Tomb of Sand' owes much to Daisy Rockwell's translation

This year’s International Booker Prize, awarded to Tomb of Sand, a work written in Hindi, translated into English and published in UK, has been jointly shared by the Delhi-based author Geetanjali Shree and the US based translator Daisy Rockwell.

It has created a buzz in literary circles; not only because this is the first Hindi or even the first South Asian novel to get the award, but also because the Hindi original, ‘Ret Samadhi’ was published in 2018 and though it was hailed then as a major work of fiction, it did not receive the kind of publicity that the Booker has ensured, nor when it was translated into French.

Veteran critic Virendra Yadav points out that English translations of such Hindi literary works as ‘Godaan’, ‘Jhootha Sach’, ‘Aadha Gaon’, ‘Tamas’, ‘Raga Darbari’ and ‘Kalikatha via Bypass’ were made available to the English readers even earlier but they did not generate the kind of excitement that ‘Tomb of Sand’ has. Did they deserve similar recognition is the unarticulated question even as Yadav apprehends that the Booker would induce writers in Hindi to tailor their work to suit requirements of British publishers. He feels it is unfair of the Booker award committee to restrict eligibility to only English translations published in UK.

More charitable critics believe that both the quality of translation and communication technology which enabled the author and the translator to have far more intense and regular interactions may have played a role in ‘Tomb of Sand’ taking English readers by surprise. Indeed, Daisy Rockwell has translated other Hindi works in the past but she might not have had the opportunity earlier to discuss extensively with authors the various nuances while translating their work.