Painting showing Tipu Sultan's victory over British in Battle of Pollilur being auctioned in UK

The Times of India quoted historian William Dalrymple as saying that this painting is “arguably the greatest Indian picture of the defeat of colonialism that survives”. The historian added, “Tipu Sultan was probably the most effective opponent that the East India Company ever faced. Tipu showed that the Indians could fight back, that they could win, that they could use European tactics against the Europeans and defeat them. The first time that a European army is defeated in India is the Battle of Pollilur. There is no picture of an 18th century battle in India surviving and this is the great masterpiece and it is in a near-perfect condition. You can see every individual face, the horror, the excitement, bloodlust.” Dalrymple went on to say that Tipu Sultan “identified the British as dangerous outsiders, and with his defeat of the Company at Pollilur did more than any other ruler of the time to stop them taking over the country”.