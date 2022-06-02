The Qawwali Photo Project: Finding faces and stories hidden behind our beloved music

Manjari Chaturvedi, founder of the Sufi Kathak Foundation, remembers asking Qawwals (musicians who perform the Qawwali art form) across India about their traditions, their forefathers and their Qawwali lineage. She heard great stories and legends about them, but on asking for pictures, realised the music form had never been photographically documented.

Chaturvedi laments that all there’s left of a lot of great Qawwals is nothing but a few passport size photographs. Chaturvedi’s recently concluded exhibition at the Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts in Gurgaon, that ran from April-May 2022, titled “The Qawwali Photo Project ~ An Untold Story” was an attempt to change that. With over 400 qawwals associated with her and three photographers by her side, Chaturvedi managed to curate pictures from Awadh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

From the Qawwali performed on the occasion of Sufi Basant at the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi, to the songs sung at Dewa Sharif, Ajmer Sharif, and Fatehpur Sikri, to women practicing and performing across dargahs, the exhibition gave a deep dive into the music form revered by so many.

The Qawwali Project, interestingly, started nearly a decade ago, because Chaturvedi felt that there was so much organic knowledge, so many stories passed down from generation to generation through verbal tales that needed to be recorded.