Beauty framed in volcanic mountains

And then she wore that dress and played with the bears and rabbits all day long…’

Now go see if you brother wants any more food and come help me cook dinner – you’ll cook chicken and tortillas for your family every week when you’re older!’

I would’ve enquired which fairy tale that first sentence was from if her second statement hadn’t thrown me off the way it did.

Sitting in a weaver’s house in a little village by the shores of Lake Atitlan, the most scenic part of Guatemala, we were witness to the domestic rhythm of life. A number of slow travellers come to this bucolic corner of the world to hone their Spanish-speaking skills and the two of us were no different. We had come for a week, but three weeks later, we still hadn’t left.

San Pedro isn’t an easy place to get to. We took a flight to Guatemala City. Then a bus ride to Panajachel, the gateway to Lake Atitlan. Then a boat. As we clutched onto our bags on the local ferry and snaked our way towards a little village by Lake Atitlan, we could see why the area has been accorded such prominence in dozens of literary and geographical treatises. It truly is ‘too pretty’, if there is such a thing! A series of volcanic mountains frame a ring of azure water. Little villages, famous for colourful handicrafts and scrumptious food, are dotted around the entire perimeter of the lake.