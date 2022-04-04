Must read books written by Indian authors

Raseedi Ticket



Raseedi Ticket is Amrita Pritam's celebrated autobiography, in which she describes how she felt distressed by the influence of hatred; she was traumatised by the horrors of Partition, which inspired her poem 'Vaaris Shah'. According to her autobiography, a writer should not be afraid of criticism, no matter how hostile the world becomes. The time between her intimacy with Sahir and her deep friendship with Imroz is beautifully described. Amrita's story is told in a series of episodes that she considers to be significant in her life.



JHUMPA LAHIRI



Jhumpa Lahiri is a well-known author who has written novels, essays, and short stories. She was a struggling writer whose work was initially rejected by publishers until her breakthrough novel, "The Interpreter of Maladies". Following her success, she went on to write a number of other novels that are well-known throughout the Indian subcontinent and the rest of the world. "The namesake", "Unaccustomed Earth", and "The Lowland" are among the most well-known.



The Namesake



The novel depicts the struggles and hardships of a Bengal couple who immigrate to the United States to start a new life away from everything they know. The story begins when Ashoka and Ashima leave Calcutta and settle in Cambridge, Massachusetts' Central Square. Through a series of mistakes, their son's nickname, Gogol, becomes his official name, an event that will shape many aspects of his life in the years ahead.



The Interpreter of Maladies



The story revolves around the three main characters, with a twist thrown in somewhere by the children. Mr. Kapasi is driving the car towards the Sun Temple when it stops at a tea stall where Mr. and Mrs. Das were arguing about who would take Tina to the bathroom, and Mrs. Das took Tina to the bathroom after losing the argument. Bobby saw a goat and was excited to give her chewing gum on this Mr. Das didn't give any expression actually they were soo immature to be a parent according to Mr. Kapasi.



KHUSHWANT SINGH



Khushwant Singh was a journalist, editor, and novelist who began his career as a lawyer before moving on to become the editor of major journals and magazines. As a writer, he is best known for his novels "Train to Pakistan", "Delhi: A Novel", "The Company of Women", "Truth, Love, and a Little Malice".