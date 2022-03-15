Book extract: A fading glorious past

Noted Urdu satirist and humourist Rasheed Ahmad Siddiqui (1892– 1977) had a delightful pastime. Whenever he came across a wellmannered stranger, he would ask him whether he had ever been a student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

It would please Siddiqui if the stranger turned out to be an AMU alumnus; it didn’t surprise him at all that the stranger was so charming. But it saddened Siddiqui if the refined stranger told him that he had never studied at AMU. Siddiqui would feel sorry that such a nice person had been deprived of the nemat or boon of studying at AMU.

If Siddiqui were to return to the AMU campus today, he would be hugely disappointed. The ‘Aligarh ethos’ that had moulded him and countless others, and which he longed to discover was behind any decent denizens he would meet, is gone.

Yes, there are well-cut black sherwanis and tight-fitting churidar pyjamas aplenty on display, especially on ceremonial occasions like the founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s (1817–1898) birthday on 17 October, which is celebrated as ‘Sir Syed Day’ by the Aligs, or alumni of AMU, globally. A sherwani, churidar-pyjama and Turkish cap for men, and niqab or a hijab for women, were once the uniforms on the campus.

M. Hashim Kidwai (1921–2017), who taught political science at AMU and served the university as provost of the residential halls and proctor of the university before he became a Rajya Sabha member (1984–1990), writes in his autobiography, 'The Life and Times of a Nationalist Muslim', that the sherwani and the Aligarh-cut pyjama began taking a backseat in the late 1950s. Until then, the male students wore sherwani and churidar even during summers.

The dress code at AMU had entered the popular imagination so much so that Hindi cinema had lapped it up. Remember the debonair Rajendra Kumar, smartly dressed in a white sherwani churidar, crooning the romantic number ‘Mere mehboob tujhe meri mohabbat ki kasam, mera khoya hua rangeen nazara dede’ (My beloved, please return my lost romantic view) from the 1963 film Mere Mehboob?

The song features a scene where a sherwani-clad Rajendra Kumar unintentionally collides with the burqa-clad Sadhana, clutching a bunch of books to her chest. The books fall and both kneel down to pick them up. While doing so Kumar touches Sadhana’s hands, a reason for the poet Shakeel Badayuni to describe the scene in the sugary, romantic strain ‘Marmari haathon ko chhua tha maine' (I had touched those marble-like hands).

That popular image of AMU boys and girls is fading. And the change is not merely sartorial. It is also in the way AMU is perceived. For decades in the last century, AMU remained an epicentre of Muslim politics, a nerve centre of Indian Muslims’ intellectual life. It made or marred the ‘Muslim destiny’ like no other institution.

However, despite the noticeably painful downfall in the delightful tradition and culture Aligarh (the city of Aligarh and AMU became interchangeable over time) used to boast of, AMU does retain some of its original charms. Mara hathi bhi sawa lakh ka hota hai (even a dead elephant fetches Rs 1.25 lakh), goes a popular Hindi idiom, denoting the value of a once-giant entity.

Despite its considerably reduced utilitarian value for the community—after all, one university cannot fulfil the educational needs of a twenty-crore-strong community in the country—AMU remains a centre of intellectual life for Indian Muslims.

Mukhtar Masood studied from school (in one of AMU’s sub-institutions) up to M.A. at AMU before his family migrated to Pakistan in 1948. He joined Pakistan’s civil service and became a famous writer of Urdu prose. His books on Aligarh, though one-sided and written from a Pakistani perspective, are a tour de force and make for delightful reading. Masood first met Mohammad Ali Jinnah at Aligarh in 1938.

Never a great speaker, Jinnah, who spoke English fluently and was not comfortable with Urdu idioms and couplets—which most Muslim leaders then peppered their speeches with—had electrified the AMU students.

Masood recalls: "He (Jinnah) seemingly lacked in the traits that were necessary for a Muslim politician. He had lived in London for years and was [a] stranger to many. He was not even a religious scholar and dressed like an English(man). He didn’t know Arabic and Persian and not even Urdu… His personal life was very lonely. His wife (Ruttie Petit) came into his life quite late (he was forty and she was just sixteen when they had married) and left early. He had a few friends and one daughter (Dina) whom he had disinherited (because she married Mumbai Parsi industrialist Nevile Wadia against his wishes)."

Not even once does Masood, an unabashed admirer of the Quaid-e-Azam (leader of the nation), mention his hero’s well-known love of pork and whisky, both taboo in Islam. In fact, Jinnah’s knowledge of Islam was not even rudimentary.

Scholar-politician and former minister of Maharashtra Rafiq Zakaria, in his book 'The Man Who Divided India', cites some interesting encounters that Jinnah had with some of his interlocutors, which show the scant regard the so-called Quaid-e Azam had for Islamic aesthetics.