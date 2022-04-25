Book extract: A tryst with cancer

The port. Ugh. I woke up the next day after surgery and looked at myself in the phone camera. There was a small dressing near the base of my throat. I peered at it, and almost dropped my phone. I could see the outline of a pipe under my skin. It went right down and connected to a small balllike shape just over my right breast. This was the port.

And that’s why the doctor asked me if I wore plunging necklines! Because this ball would jut out of my body for almost two years. Yes, my port stayed even after my chemo and radiation got over. As an extra caution, in case I needed it again. Just so you know, a chill goes down my spine every time I even write this.

Not that the port was painful, in fact it gave me a lot of entertainment. When people would stare at my chest, I could never tell if it was my boobs they were looking at, or that little golf ball that looked like it would start throbbing any minute.

Right now, I looked far from anyone who would ever wear a plunging neckline. I looked like a cyborg, plus my short hair was standing up. I shut the phone camera real quick.

And then there’s the reconstruction. I have bandages all over me. And I kept feeling like my bra is very tight on one side. Then I’d realize I’m not wearing one. It’s how surgery feels! The tissue is trying to sort itself out, the nerves are all trying to join or connect, and I keep feeling tingling sensations.

My armpit has been opened up to remove lymph nodes, so I can’t feel too much of my upper arm. There’s no pain after the first night, just some new sensations. I am also the original bag lady; one bag is attached to the pipes on my left side that drains the excess tissue, the other pipe is a pee bag. I’m paranoid the pee bag will fill up and splosh all over the floor, so I ask all visitors when they come in to bend and check how much pee there is in the bag. No wonder I don’t get too many repeat visitors.

And because they grafted some skin from my back to cover the nipple area, it feels like my back is stapled up. More tightness, more feeling like a python just wrapped itself around me and is slowly squeezing me to death.