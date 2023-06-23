Book Extract: The appropriation of Gandhi

Not sure if his arguments would convince Gandhi, Poddar resorted to the ultimate ploy of holding up a mirror to Gandhi, reminding him that his reformist zeal was out of sync with his past. He extracted a series of Gandhi’s writings on caste and untouchability in Navjivan in the early 1920s, and made it part of his letter.

In these articles Gandhi had said that to remove untouchability it was not important to dine with antyaj (untouchables) or give daughters in marriage: ‘I do not ask that you drink from their lota (pots) without cleaning them up’; ‘If eating together results in friendship, then Europe would not have witnessed the great war’; ‘How can untouchables be allowed in all temples?’ Not only does Gandhi’s ambiguous position on caste come to the fore in these extracts, they also explain his less-than-enthusiastic follow-up of the Poona Pact.

Poddar was unrelenting in his letter, upbraiding Gandhi, the liberals within Congress and the intelligentsia. ‘Today if someone who respects you wants to criticize you or your views and would like to show [the] infirmities of your opinion, then he is attacked and abused. He is called obscurantist, sanatan dharmi, traitor and what not. Recently, in Kashi (Banaras) there was an incident of stone pelting in a meeting. In such a situation many people have suspicion about the state of future swarajya (self-rule).’

Poddar then asked Gandhi a set of questions. ‘I know you do not believe in changing someone’s view or belief system through force. You have said so many times that an individual should have the freedom of religion. But what is happening? Letting all kinds of people enter places of worship against the wishes of those who run these institutions is against the spirit of freedom of religion or not? It would destroy our temple system. Have we asked if those being let inside the temples even want to go there or not? If they want, why not build separate temples for them.'

...

Gandhi was quick to respond. He stood by every word [he’d written] in Navjivan […] Refuting Poddar’s allegations, Gandhi said, ‘I do not see any inconsistency between my profession and my conduct.’ Distancing himself from ‘those who taint and slander sanatanists’, Gandhi said that himsa or violence would ‘undoubtedly injure the cause of the removal of untouchability’, and that ‘cleanliness and some code of conduct are always desirable’.