Jesus said: "Blessed is he who reads the Quran and does what is in it"

Title: The Muslim Jesus: Sayings and Stories in Islamic Literature

Author: Tarif Khalidi

Publisher: Harvard University Press

Extent: 256 pp

Price: Rs 2,504 (paperback)

This compilation of some three hundred anecdotes ascribed to Jesus, the son of Mary—with detailed notes on their origins and contexts in which they flourished—reveals Tarif Khalidi's profound understanding of diverse religious traditions competing with and appropriating from each other.

In this case, the most towering figure of Christianity, Jesus Christ, has been completely Islamised as a prophet, ascetic, political commentator and Sufi saint.

Fascinating depictions of Jesus occur in a wide range of sources in classical and vernacular Islamic languages such as Arabic, Persian and Urdu. The author has drawn on the Arabic works of ethics and popular devotion, belles-lettres, Sufism, anthologies of wisdom (Hikmah) and collections of the tales of prophets and holy men. The literature belongs to the period between the 2nd and 12th centuries of Islam (or the 8th to the 18th centuries AD), covering large swathes of territory from Spain in the West to China in the East. Together they constitute a large corpus of episodes referring to Jesus, christened by Khalidi the 'Muslim gospel' (pg 3).