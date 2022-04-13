Meditate to levitate

To maintain peace within and without, a simple meditation is very effective. This can be done in the morning for some time and in the evening, or at night before sleeping.

Each one of us is a soul, joyous and eternal. Attaining inner peace is everyone’s goal. It is not always that we live in a harmonious society. You have the outer environment which is the physical environment … sometimes noisy. The inner environment is of primary importance … it is one’s state of mind.

You may not be in a harmonious environment all the time. Your mind may be cluttered with not so-very nice thoughts. You could be stressed or anxious. But you can centre yourself by meditating or spending a few minutes a day in silence.

The choice of how you want to feel and be is in your hands.

Focus your attention within. Breathe in deeply and exhale till the last of the breath leaves you, without making a noise. Do this thrice or even more times. As you are breathing in and exhaling feel the peace travelling to all parts of your body. Every cell in your body is feeling lighter. You will feel the tiredness leaving you.

Once you feel at peace, we can meditate …

Technique

Sit in a posture appropriate for meditation. You may sit on a chair with your feet firmly planted on the floor, or you could sit cross-legged. Your palms can rest open on your lap, or right hand over your left.

Breathe in deeply, make sure you feel a tension in the muscles, hold your breath for about 10–20 seconds and exhale, pushing the air out with a ‘huh huh’. Do this 3-6 times.