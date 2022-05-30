Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma (1938-2022): Tribute to the santoor & the legend

In the fifty years that I have known Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who is lovingly addressed as Shivji, I must have witnessed at least two hundred of his recitals and each time it has been more or less the same experience.

Curtain opens -- he enters, sits on the dais with folded hands, looks around at his audience with a confident smile and the whispers start: “Wow! How handsome!”, “What a personality”, and so on. Very few people know that Shivji is certainly impressive but not just externally. His internal strength -- spiritual, intellectual and emotional -- has revolutionised the music world.

Until about sixty or seventy years ago, the santoor was hardly known to anyone connected with Indian classical music, even though musicologists trace its origin to centuries ago when a string instrument called the ‘shata-tantriveena’, or veena with hundred strings, was in existence.

Later, somehow the santoor got popular only in Kashmir and for centuries has been used there mostly as an accompanying instrument for vocalists singing ‘Sufiana Mausiqi’, or music related to the Sufi philosophy. Occasionally, the santoor is still used as a solo instrument in Kashmir but only to play Sufi music.

The word santoor, derived from Persian, also means a hundred strings. Instruments similar to the santoor are found in different parts of the world but with different names. In China it is called ‘yang quin’, in Germany ‘hackbret’, in Greece ‘santoori’, in Hungary ‘cymbalom’, and in Iran and Iraq, it is known as ‘santoor’.

In all these countries the instrument has around one hundred strings. It is only in the valley of Kashmir that it has exactly a hundred strings. This fact also establishes the link of the Kashmiri santoor to the ‘shata-tantriveena’.

It is quite possible that the instrument got its present name, santoor, because of the Persian influence in India during the twelfth or thirteenth centuries. Some musicologists, however, do maintain that the santoor originated in Iran. Indian musicologists and some ancient music sculptures establish that it is an ancient Indian instrument.

Perhaps gypsies travelling from India to Europe and other parts of the world carried this instrument with them and it was adopted by some of those countries with a different name and shape.