The skill to listen to their silences: A conversation with Nandini Santhanam

I did not have a theory I was trying to prove. I was just asking for answers. Why is the spirit or consciousness so deep, so hidden? If your consciousness and mine are the same, why are you and I not alike? I came to this beautiful idea called law of attraction: like attracts like. I applied that to what I knew about autism.

I found that at a deep level, these children and I are alike—at the deepest spiritual level. But we have a different exterior. Then I began to ask questions about pre-birth intentions. What happens when you decide to be an autistic person, when you decide to choose this life?

That gave me a lot of answers. All of us want something. We want to do something. We basically want to be happy with who we are. If our only purpose is to be happy as this person, you can be happy. These days we discard old technology for new; the same thing happens to humans too. We go out of this world and come back to it.

We shed our old bodies; we upgrade ourselves. These children can speak but have decided not to. They have chosen not to. What kind of vairagyam or destiny is that, to not speak at all, all your life? What drives these children to withhold speech? Are they not communicating? They are! What language are they using?

This question led me to try and communicate with them. I have, in the last two years, developed the skill to listen to their silences. This has come after a lot of inner work. It is no rocket science. This work has helped me make sense of the children’s inner lives. A child either gives me the permission to understand them or not. Teenagers with autism have some difficulty during puberty. They explain it to the world in their own way but the world doesn’t pay attention, doesn’t give them that time.

All that these children may require is a break, a day of silence, a day of no activity which too is a kind of activity. They may take time to transition. They may grow aggressive. We try to treat them with psychiatric drugs, we beat them up, we tie them up. We try to fit a beautiful round peg into a square hole. That doesn’t work.

The nature of autism is that it is not curable. How many ever years of therapy you give people with autism, it is you who has to change. Autistic people possess strong will. They wish to share with the world ideas of the highest nature, of sheer joy. Everybody is free to be who they are. If I could take the liberty to be who I am, wouldn’t that be the most beautiful thing? What is stopping me? It is only my thoughts.

(Excerpted from K. Srilata's book This Kind of Child, to mark Autistic Pride Day, 18 June)