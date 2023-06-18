'I should not ask random questions, no?' Conversation with an autistic person

I should not ask random questions, no?

A conversation with Gayathri

I found twenty-six-year-old Gayathri, who is on the autism spectrum, to be responsive, eager to be heard, to understand and to be understood. She is a volunteer at the Lotus Foundation. The founder/director of the Lotus Foundation, Nandini Santhanam, was present right through and helped facilitate my interaction. This conversation has been transcribed more or less verbatim.

Srilata: When did you first join Lotus? Tell me how and when this happened?

Gayathri: 2016.

Srilata: How old are you now?

Gayathri: Twenty-six. Married.