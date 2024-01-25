Why we must save the lodestar of Indian democracy

‘The Resolution’, continued Pandit Nehru, ‘that I am placing before you is in the nature of a pledge. The Resolution deals with fundamentals which are commonly held and have been accepted by the people. [I]t is our firm and solemn resolve to have a sovereign Indian republic... The Resolution does not go into [the] details. It contains only the fundamentals... Laws are made of words, but this Resolution is something higher than the law.’ The old order is fast changing, he said, yielding place to the new. We need to look at the spirit behind the word.

The Indian Constitution institutionalised the precepts and the objectives of democracy, the ‘fundamentals which are commonly held and have been accepted by the people’. However, [...] in the hands of an elite hungry for power, constitutions can be stripped of their prescriptive and regulatory roles. Dr Ambedkar had warned us against precisely this development in his final address on the Draft Constitution on 25 November 1949.

‘[H]owever good a Constitution may be,’ he remarked, ‘it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it, happen to be a bad lot. However bad a Constitution may be, it may turn out to be good if those who are called to work it, happen to be a good lot. The working of a Constitution does not depend wholly upon the nature of the Constitution.’ It depends also on the people and on the political parties they elect. ‘It is, therefore, futile to pass any judgement upon the Constitution without reference to the part which the people and their parties are likely to play.’