AyodhyaDiary: Celebs, netizens find astha in secular India's Preamble as Ram 'returns'

The night before the pran pratishthan ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, a curious trend emerged on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

It wasn't a hashtag. It wasn't a meme. It was a viral image—of sorts.

Many handles, both celebrities and common citizens, started posting an image of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

The News Minute reported on how it started to trend across the Malayalam movie industry in the hours ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir: 'The move is a reminder — on the day the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seen to have fulfilled one of its most strident Hindutva promises — of the secular, socialist, and democratic values enshrined in the Constitution.'

Some will remember the furore last year when, in connection with another event that was hyped up as a historic state occasion—the inauguration of the new parliament building by the BJP government of India—an older version of the Constitution (prior to the addition of 'socialist', 'secular' and 'integrity' as values) was circulated among members of Parliament as a memento.