‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ dropped from new copies of Constitution: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that the new copies of the Constitution that were distributed to the MPs on Tuesday, 19 September, did not have the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ in the Preamble.

“The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new parliament building), its Preamble doesn’t have the words ‘socialist secular’,” said Chowdhury.

He said he had wanted to raise the issue in Parliament, but did not get the chance to do so. Chowdhury alleged that the government had made the change "cleverly" and that their intentions were "problematic and suspicious".

Chowdhury underscored that these words were included in the Constitution in 1976, and that “if the Constitution doesn’t have those words, it is a matter of concern”.