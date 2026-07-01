12,000-plus MSMEs shut in Maharashtra in 4 years? Minister says 'partially true'

Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant on Wednesday acknowledged that thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had shut down in the state over the past four years, saying reports of more than 12,000 closures were "partially true" while attributing the trend to a combination of economic and geopolitical factors.

Samant made the statement in the legislative Assembly in response to a question from BJP MLA and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who asked whether over 12,000 small industrial units had ceased operations since 2022 due to the post-Covid economic slowdown, rising fuel and electricity costs and other adverse business conditions.

In a written reply, the minister 'It is partially true. It has come to our attention that some industrial units in the MSME sector have closed down in the last four years.'

While he did not confirm the exact number of closures, Samant acknowledged that a section of the state's MSME sector had been affected by difficult economic conditions.