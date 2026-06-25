Maharashtra: Growing farm distress brings farmer suicides back under spotlight

Even as a deficient monsoon this year has deepened concerns over crop losses and mounting distress in parts of Maharashtra, the state government informed the Assembly on Thursday that 6,669 farmers and agricultural labourers died by suicide in 2023, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) estimates.

In a written reply to a question raised by NCP MLA Dharamraobaba Atram, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makrand Patil said the official figures showed that 4,150 of those who died by suicide were farmers, while 2,519 were agricultural labourers.

The minister said the data was based on the NCRB's 2023 estimates.

According to the government's reply, 77 women agricultural labourers were among those who died by suicide during the year.

The figures were disclosed amid renewed concern over the condition of the farm sector, with several parts of Maharashtra witnessing below-normal rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season, raising fears over delayed sowing, crop stress and worsening rural distress.