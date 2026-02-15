A matter of life and death

As his cell phone starts buzzing, 20-year-old Kirit quickly settles before a desktop, slides on his headphones, picks up a pen, and flips open his diary.

“Namaskar, Shivar Helpline,” he says, in a quiet and steady voice.

On the other end is Parvati, a middle aged woman-farmer from a village in Maharashtra’s Nanded district.

“How may I help you?” Kirit asks in Marathi. A third year BA Psychology student in Pune, he is originally from a village in Parbhani.

Parvati hesitates. Her voice trembles. “Rains destroyed all our crops,” she manages to say. “Soybean, tur… the goats are gone too. There’s no work now.” She asks if Kirit can provide green-gram seeds for the upcoming rabi season. “If we get seeds, we will at least be able to see the summer through.”

Kirit diligently notes down her needs, asks about her family and village community, and tells her he will convey her family’s requirements to the head of the helpline.

“Kahi tari jarur hoil, kalji karu nak (Something will surely work out, don’t you worry),” he tells her gently. Parvati thanks him profusely, but before hanging up, she pleads: “Ya bahini kade laksha theva, dada (Keep this sister in your thoughts, brother).”

The conversation ends in 10 minutes. The pain lingers, on both sides.

A look at Shivar Helpline’s dashboard data from 23 September to 23 October 2025 tells a grim story: close to 10,000 calls were attended to. Shivar had to recruit more volunteers during that period to manage the rush. On the worst day, there were 894 calls. Among those, at least 180 people were contemplating serious self-harm.

“We just crumbled under the calls,” recalls Vinayak Hegana, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of Shivar. A trained psychologist and social worker, he is an itinerant observer of rural distress.

“The calls tell us the sorry state of people all over Maharashtra,” says this 2023 Chevening Fellow. “The crisis runs deep.”

For nearly three decades, Maharashtra— particularly Vidarbha and Marathwada regions—has been in the throes of deepening agrarian distress. The fallout is the continuing saga of farmers’ suicides—over 60,000 since the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) started keeping a log. The flash floods of 2025 was only the latest.

“Climate disaster is not just an economic crisis,” Hegana says, “it’s also a mental health epidemic.”