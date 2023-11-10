A 'wealth' of Diwali traditions: Muhurat trading and Vikram Samvat

Every year, as the festival of Diwali approaches, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) come alive with a unique and age-old tradition known as 'muhurat trading'. This annual ritual, performed during the auspicious Laxmi Puja ceremony on Diwali, has deep-rooted significance in Indian culture and the world of finance.

The tradition of muhurat trading has its origins in the BSE in 1957 and was later adopted by the NSE in 1992. Within the Indian trading community, muhurat trading on Diwali is considered highly auspicious, and it is believed that participating in this special trading session can bring wealth and good luck throughout the year.

This year's Diwali marks the beginning of Samvat 2080, a new year, according to the Hindu calendar of Vikram Samvat. The celebration of Diwali, with the worship of the goddess Laxmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, holds great importance. According to Hindu tradition, the planets align in favourable positions during this time, making it especially auspicious for financial endeavours.

The Hindu calendar shows that the solar Gregorian calendar lags behind the Vikram Samvat calendar by 56.7 years, which means that 2022 corresponds to Samvat 2079. It signifies the transition from one fiscal year to another in the realm of finance.