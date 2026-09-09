Adani Airports to raise Rs 9,825 crore as concerns over market concentration grow

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Wednesday announced plans to raise Rs 9,825 crore ($1 billion) from a group of global investors to expand its infrastructure and non-aeronautical businesses, even as the company’s growing presence in the sector renews calls for a more competitive airport privatisation framework.

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, has signed binding agreements with Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and funds managed by BlackRock. The transaction values the airport operator at $18 billion before the infusion of fresh capital.

The company described the fundraising as one of the largest primary-equity investments by financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey,” said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director of AAHL.

The proceeds will be directed towards modernising and expanding infrastructure across the company’s airport portfolio. AAHL also plans to accelerate the development of integrated airport-city ecosystems, including 22 million sq. ft. of mixed-use development in the first phase.

A portion of the capital will be used to scale passenger-facing services, ground handling and other non-aeronautical operations. According to the company, these investments will enable its airports to serve 200 million passengers annually while improving passenger experience and strengthening commercial revenue streams.

AAHL currently manages eight airports and accounts for more than 23 per cent of India’s passenger traffic. Its concentration at this scale has, however, sharpened the policy debate over whether future airport privatisation rounds should include limits on the number of assets awarded to a single bidder.

However, concerns stem partly from the 2018 privatisation round, when Adani Enterprises secured all six airports offered by the government after emerging as the highest bidder for each. The outcome led to widespread criticism that the auction design had allowed a major portfolio of public assets to be transferred to one operator without adequate safeguards to ensure wider participation.

Among the new airports under Adani, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a greenfield project, is facing a serious last-mile connectivity problem even months after its launch in late April.

Passengers in social media posts currently contend with inflated fares, inadequate availability of app-based taxis, a disorderly token system and limited public bus services, particularly after 11 pm. With passenger traffic expected to go up with time, the airport needs to urgently strengthen its ground transport network to ensure a reliable and affordable journey beyond the terminal.

The issue of a single entity operating multiple airports has gained urgency after Jeet Adani indicated that the group would compete aggressively in the next round of airport privatisation.